Loblaw eyes recreational marijuana market in Newfoundland and Labrador

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is looking to sell recreational marijuana in Newfoundland and Labrador, as the provincial body handling pot sales has included the company on its list of potential licensed cannabis retailers.

Cannabis NL, a division of the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corp., today released its list of qualified retailer applicants which have been selected for the next phase of the application process.

Loblaw’s applications for 10 potential locations were among the 24 selected by Cannabis NL. Other retailers included on the list included licensed medical marijuana producer Canopy Growth, regional health store chain the Healthy Vibe, and Tobin’s Convenience.

Cannabis NL says the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corp. will be in touch with applicants in the coming days to determine the next steps in the process.

Loblaw first applied for a license to dispense medical marijuana in 2016 and that has been their focus, but their CEO has also said that it is open to being involved with recreational marijuana.

Loblaw’s existing presence in Newfoundland and Labrador includes grocery stores under the Dominion banner and Shoppers Drug Mart locations.