A high-profile pricing dispute that saw one of Canada’s largest food makers stop shipments of chips and snacks to the country’s largest grocer has been resolved.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. L-T says brands like Cheetos, Doritos and Ruffles will be back on store shelves by Easter weekend after it resolved the matter with Frito-Lay Canada.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas declined to comment on specific vendor negotiations but says the issue was about providing value to customers.

She says the grocer is happy to have a wider assortment in its chip aisles once again at varying prices to suit customer needs.

Thomas says products will begin shipping Monday and Loblaw expects to be fully stocked before the weekend.

Frito-Lay spokesperson Sheri Morgan confirmed that the company has mutually resolved matters with one of its retail partners.

She says Frito-Lay is committed to Canadian manufacturing and operations and is looking forward to resuming product distribution from coast to coast in the coming days.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.