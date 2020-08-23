 Skip to main content
Loblaw-owned Dominion grocery store workers in N.L. on strike over low wages, end of pandemic pay

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Workers at Dominion grocery stores across Newfoundland are on strike today.

Unifor Local 597, which represents the workers, says they’ve voted to reject the latest contract offer from Dominion’s parent company, Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The union says workers launched their strike action to demand higher wages at 10:01 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement Saturday evening, Unifor national president Jerry Dias says members did not make the decision lightly.

Dias says that last month, Dominion took back a $2 per hour pay increase that was offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the company offered to restore only half of that increase over the life of a proposed three-year contract.

“There were gains in some areas but in the end the monetary offer fell short,” Dias said, adding that Dominion workers would rather be working.

“They would much rather be serving their communities but as front-line workers they felt they could not accept the contract put forth by the company.”

Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

