Loblaw Companies Ltd. L-T saw its profits jump by nearly 40 per cent in the first quarter, even as inflationary pressures have increased costs for retailers and their product suppliers.

Loblaw reported on Wednesday that internal price increases at its grocery stores have tracked slightly higher than the Consumer Price Index. Although government-imposed restrictions related to COVID-19 have eased, Canadians continue to eat at home more often than they did before the pandemic. Sales at the company’s Shoppers Drug Mart chain and other drugstores also increased.

Net earnings available to common shareholders grew to $437-million, or $1.30 per share in the 12 weeks ended March 26, compared to $313-million or 90 cents per share in the same period last year.

Loblaw boosted its quarterly dividend to 40.5 cents per common share, up from 36.5 cents, its 11th consecutive annual increase.

As consumers have been pinched by the rising price of food, Loblaw has seen a shift to its discount stores, especially its No Frills banner. While this has affected sales at its more conventional stores – which include its namesake banner as well as others including Provigo, Zehrs and Your Independent Grocer – the company said those stores still performed well relative to competitors.

Food same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – increased by 2.1 per cent in the quarter. Drug retail same-store sales grew by 5.2 per cent, benefiting from a higher number of prescriptions filled, as well as stronger front-of-store sales for products such as cosmetics.

E-commerce purchases softened somewhat compared to a period of heightened demand in the prior year, when sales more than doubled. Online sales fell by 9.8 per cent in the first quarter.

The Brampton, Ont.-based retailer reported on Wednesday that its first-quarter revenue grew by 3.3 per cent to $12.3-billion.

