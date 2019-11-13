Loblaw profit, revenue gain as bigger baskets help offset slower grocery store traffic

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. saw traffic to its grocery stores decrease in the summer and early fall, but bigger basket sizes helped to make up the difference.

Overall revenue rose 2.3 per cent to $14.7-billion in the three months ended Oct. 5, the company reported Wednesday, compared to $14.3-billion in the same period last year.

Loblaw’s food retail segment - which includes the Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Provigo and No Frills banners, among others - had $10.4-billion in same-store sales in the third quarter, a key measure that counts sales at stores open more than a year in order to exclude the impact of store openings and closings. That was roughly flat compared to last year, though the company said that sales were impacted by the later timing of Thanksgiving - last year, the holiday fell just two days after the end of the quarter, on Oct. 8, while this year it fell on Oct. 14, meaning preparatory shopping for the holiday came later. Excluding the holiday impact would have meant growth of 1 per cent, according to Loblaw.

Shoppers Drug Mart saw growth of 4.1 per cent in same-store sales, to nearly $4-billion, led by growth in its pharmacies. The drugstores dispensed 2.9 per cent more prescriptions in the quarter and the average value of those prescriptions was also up, leading to 5.3-per-cent growth in pharmacy same-store sales. The front-of-store growth at Shoppers was 3.1 per cent.

Revenue in the company's financial services segment grew by $35-million, to $309-million.

Loblaw recorded $22-million in restructuring and related charges in the quarter, connected to a cost-cutting plan launched last year.

Third-quarter net profit grew to $353-million, up from $117-million in 2018. Earnings last year were impacted by a one-time charge due to a tax court ruling, but also included results from its interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, which Loblaw spun out on Nov. 1 last year.

