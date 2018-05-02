Loblaw hikes dividend, expanding online grocery business across the country

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has announced plans to expand its grocery pick-up and delivery services across the country this year.
The company plans to add home delivery to five more markets this year, including Montreal, Halifax and Regina.
Late last year, the company partnered with California-based Instacart to launch home delivery in two Canadian cities. It is currently available in 11 markets, including Toronto and Vancouver.
Loblaw also says it plans to expand its click-and-collect program, which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up, with 500 new pick-up sites this year. By the end of 2018, the retailer aims to have more than 700 pick-up locations.
The announcement came as Loblaw raised its quarterly dividend to 29.5 cents per share from 27 cents per share and reported improved quarterly earnings.
Loblaw earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $377-million or 98 cents per diluted share on $10.37-billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 24. That compared with a profit of $232-million or 58 cents per share on $10.40-billion in revenue in the same quarter last year.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.