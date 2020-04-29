Loblaw reports sales spike as pandemic worries sparked stockpiling

A surge in demand at grocery stores and pharmacies accounted for $751-million in additional sales in just the first three weeks of March for Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The unusual level of demand provided a net earnings boost of 14 cents per share, the company said on Wednesday as it reported its first quarter results.

Loblaw's revenue increased by $1.14-billion, or 10.7 per cent, to $11.8-billion in the three months ended March 21. Same-store sales -- a key metric that does not include growth due to new store openings -- grew by 9.6 per cent in the quarter at Loblaw's grocery stores, and 10.7 per cent at its Shoppers Drug Mart chain.

Canada’s major grocery chains saw shopper behaviour begin to change in March, as people stockpiled food and other essential goods amid news of the pandemic. Loblaw said it saw a significant increase in both revenue and profit in that period, as well as higher costs. Last week, Metro Inc. said its same-store sales were up 25 per cent in the four weeks from March 15 to April 11, compared with the same period last year. The week before, Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. reported that its same-store sales increased by 37 per cent​ in the four weeks beginning March 8, and 24 per cent in the two weeks before Easter, compared to the same period last year.

In the five weeks following the end of its first quarter in late March and through April, Loblaw's grocery same-store sales were up roughly 10 per cent while drug retail same-store sales declined by about 6 per cent, the company reported. Demand for some categories continued to be strong through April, while spending on less-crucial "discretionary" items was down, according to the company. The initial rush of purchases has evened out somewhat in April, Loblaw said in a statement on Wednesday. Loblaw owns grocery banners including No Frills, Loblaws, Provigo, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-Mart and others.

As with other grocers, Loblaw saw costs rise due to the threat of COVID-19. The main costs associated with the pandemic include higher pay for staff at its stores and distribution centres; expanding e-commerce services and dropping fees for some services such as click-and-collect grocery pickup; and increased protective measures such as cleaning, installing plexiglass barriers at checkouts and hiring staff dedicated to physical distancing in stores. The cost pressures on the business accelerated in April. Loblaw estimated added costs amounted to approximately $180-million so far.

"Uncertainty over the duration and severity of the pandemic make reliable estimates of the second quarter and full-year COVID-19 related impacts on the financial results and operations of the Company impossible," Loblaw said in the statement. "...Given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and its impact on the country, we expect that consumer behaviour and the resulting impact on sales and product mix, as well as the cost of operating the business, will continue to be volatile."

Loblaw reported net earnings of $276-million in the quarter, or 67 cents per share, compared to $206-million or 54 cents per share in the same period last year.

Grocery sales accounted for $8.3-billion in the quarter, while Shoppers Drug Mart sales were $3.3-billion. Revenue from the financial services segment was $266-milion.

