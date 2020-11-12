 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Loblaw sales gain as pandemic continues to shape consumer spending habits

Susan Krashinsky Robertson
Loblaw Companies Ltd. has continued to benefit from higher grocery sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, as restrictions on restaurant dining continue in many parts of the country, and people cook at home more often.

The Toronto-based retailer reported on Thursday that its revenue grew 6.9 per cent in the third quarter, to $15.7-billion.

Food retail same-store sales – an important metric in retail that tracks sales growth not affected by new store openings – also grew by 6.9 per cent in the 16 weeks ended Oct. 3. In an industry where same-store growth is usually much lower, Canada’s major grocers have seen unusual levels of growth since the pandemic began affecting shopping behaviours earlier this year.

The company owns supermarkets including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Provigo, Valu-Mart, No Frills and others. Loblaw’s regular-priced store banners grew more than discount in the quarter. Like other grocers, Loblaw has continued to see shoppers visiting stores less often, but buying more during each trip. The mix of products people buy is also pushing sales up, with the average article price sold in the grocery stores growing by 5.3 per cent in the quarter.

Drugstore sales were also up at the company’s Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix chains. Drug same-store sales grew 6.1 per cent in the third quarter, with pharmacy sales up 10.3 per cent and front-of-store sale up 2.4 per cent. Both the number of prescriptions dispensed at the drugstores, and their average value, grew in the quarter.

Loblaw’s e-commerce sales were up 175 per cent in the quarter. The pandemic has contributed to shoppers buying online more often: 31.3 per cent of Canadians have ordered groceries either for home delivery or curbside pick-up in the past six months, according to a survey of 7,290 people released on Thursday by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab. The survey found more people are regularly ordering food online now compared to before the pandemic, suggesting that shoppers could be forming longer-term habits that will continue even once concerns about the virus have passed. In the survey, convenience was cited most often as the reason for buying food online, while COVID-19 concerns was the next most popular reason.

Loblaw also recently expanded its e-commerce presence through the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix brands, offering a wider range of products online.

The company reported roughly $85-million in costs related to COVID-19 in the third quarter, such as spending on safety measures.

Loblaw’s financial services segment saw revenue decrease as consumer spending fell, leading to lower credit card fees and interest.

The company reported net earnings available to common shareholders of $342-million or 96 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 3, compared to $331-million or 90 cents per share in the same period last year.

In October, Loblaw saw the pandemic continue to affect shoppers' behaviours, and food sales continued to trend upward. The growth in drugstore sales has slowed since the end of the third quarter.

