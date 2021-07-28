 Skip to main content
Loblaw says grocery sales steady as Canadians continue pandemic trend of dining more often at home

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Canada’s largest grocer reported second-quarter sales on par with last spring, as Canadians continued to eat at home more often than before the pandemic.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported on Wednesday that its food same-store sales – an important retail metric that tracks sales at stores open more than a year – were roughly flat in the second quarter, declining by just 0.1 per cent compared to the prior year.

The company, which owns grocery banners such as Loblaws, No Frills, and Real Canadian Superstore, as well as the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy chain, reported total second-quarter revenue increased 4.5 per cent to $534-million.

The results for the 12 weeks ended June 19, reflect a period when Canada’s largest province still significantly restricted service in bars and restaurants: Ontario only began allowing outdoor patio dining on June 11. Food retail sales kept pace with a period in 2020 when grocery sales were surging. Compared to the same period two years ago, Loblaw reported a 6.3-per-cent compound annual growth rate for its food retail sales.

However, there are signs that shoppers may be beginning to change their behaviour as vaccination rates increase across the country. In 2020, as customers restricted their outings, grocers reported that traffic to their stores decreased, but shoppers were buying more items in a single trip. In the second quarter, Loblaw reported that traffic increased compared to the same period last year, and basket sizes decreased.

Loblaw’s drugstores reported same-store sales grew by 9.6 per cent, driven by significantly higher pharmacy sales compared to the prior year, when government-mandated supply restrictions affected performance. In a statement, the company noted that the declines in acute-prescription and beauty sales it saw during the height of the pandemic are beginning to bounce back as provinces have relaxed COVID-related restrictions.

Loblaw’s e-commerce sales fell by 0.5 per cent in the quarter, after growing by 280 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

The Brampton, Ont.-based company is also benefiting from a decline in costs related to COVID-19, totalling $70-million in the second quarter, compared to $282-million in the same period the prior year. A significant portion of those costs last year were accounted for by $180-million in bonuses and benefits paid to store and distribution centre employees, which declined to $25-million in the second quarter of 2021.

Loblaw announced it would boost its quarterly dividend paid to shareholders by 9 per cent, from $0.335 per common share to $0.365 per common share. The company spent $350-million on share buybacks in the quarter, repurchasing 4.8-million common shares for cancellation.

The company reported net earnings available to common shareholders of $375-million or $1.09 per share, compared to $169-million or 47 cents per share in the same period last year.

