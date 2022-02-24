A Loblaw store in Ottawa, on Feb. 14, 2019.CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. L-T reported that fourth-quarter grocery sales kept pace with the strong demand seen in the prior year, as Canadians continued to eat at home and inflation pushed prices up.

The Toronto-based grocer reported on Thursday that revenue grew to $12.8-billion in the 12 weeks ended Jan. 1, 2022, up 2.8 per cent compared to the same period the prior year. (This growth was reported on a comparable 12-week basis; the fourth quarter of 2020 included an extra week. Compared to the full 13-week period, revenue fell by 4 per cent.)

Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth excluding the impact of new store openings – rose by 1.1 per cent, keeping pace with a period of strong demand in 2020 when same-store sales jumped by 8.6 per cent.

While demand for groceries remained elevated – particularly as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 led to renewed restrictions on restaurants in some provinces late last year – the company reported that eat-at-home trends were slightly lower than the same period in 2020 when the pandemic fuelled unusual levels of sales growth.

At the same time, rising food prices are affecting shoppers’ decisions. Loblaw reported on Thursday that its internal food inflation was slightly higher than the 4.8-per-cent increase in the Consumer Price Index in the fourth quarter. Since the summer, grocery retailers have been reporting that product suppliers have been requesting price increases. And this week, Loblaw has been in the news for a dispute with Frito-Lay over a requested price hike that led the PepsiCo-owned company to stop shipping potato chips to its stores.

Inflationary pressures are benefiting the discount banners, which represent 60 per cent of Loblaw’s store network, as shoppers become more price-sensitive. Loblaw owns grocery banners including Loblaws, No Frills, Provigo, Valu-Mart and Real Canadian Superstore, as well as Shoppers Drug Mart and other pharmacy banners.

Same-store sales at the company’s drug stores grew by 7.9 per cent in the quarter, benefiting from growth in pharmacy services and stronger sales at the front of the store as the economy began to reopen.

E-commerce demand softened slightly in the quarter compared to the prior year when it jumped by 158 per cent; online sales dropped by 8.4 per cent.

The company continued to benefit from lower costs related to COVID-19, which amounted to roughly $8-million in the quarter compared to $42-million in the prior year.

Loblaw reported that fourth quarter net earnings grew to $719-million or $2.23 per share, compared to $394-million or 98 cents per share in the 13-week period the prior year. The earnings included $301-million recorded in the quarter, resulting from a favourable decision by the Supreme Court of Canada in a tax matter.

For the full year ended Jan. 1, 2022, Loblaw reported that net earnings grew to nearly $2-billion or $5.49 per share, compared to $1.2-billion or $3.08 per share in the prior year, which included an additional week. Revenue grew by 0.9 per cent to $53.2-billion; on a comparable 52-week basis, revenue grew by 2.6 per cent in 2021.

