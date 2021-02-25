Loblaw sees strong grocery sales in first half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions persist

Loblaw Companies Ltd. expects grocery sales to remain high in the first half of 2021, as Canadians continue to cook for themselves at home during the pandemic, and restrictions on businesses such as restaurants continue in many parts of the country.
The Toronto-based retailer released its fourth-quarter and annual results on Thursday, painting a picture of a year in which a grocery sector accustomed to slow and steady growth suddenly saw demand skyrocket. In 2020, Canada’s largest grocers also faced pressure to keep up with shopping habits shifting online, and endured criticism over whether they were paying front-line workers enough while they faced risks of infection on the job.
For the fiscal year ended Jan. 2, 2021, Loblaw reported $52.7-billion in revenue, compared to $48-billion in the prior year. The latest fiscal year included an extra week; on a comparable 52-week basis, revenue rose by 7.9 per cent (or 9.8 per cent for the full 53 weeks).
The company, which owns grocery stores including Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Provigo, reported that same-store sales at its supermarkets grew by 8.6 per cent in the year, a significant jump for an industry in which growth rates of 1 to 3 per cent are more common. Same-store sales, an important metric in retail, compares sales growth over a year not including the impact of store openings or closures. The Shoppers Drug Mart chain had same-store sales growth of 4.9 per cent in the year.
“In stores and online, our network met the challenge of outsized sales growth, keeping Canadians fed and well,” Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston said in a statement.
Like other grocers, Loblaw has seen demand for grocery e-commerce surge. For the full year 2020, Loblaw’s online sales grew 178 per cent to $2.8-billion, including $2-billion in online grocery sales. Operating the e-commerce business is expensive, and Loblaw said in a statement Thursday that customers’ shift from shopping in stores to online will affect profitability. In 2020, the impact on operating profits amounted to approximately $100-million. The company is working to improve profit margins in this area.
Loblaw’s net earnings for the year were $1.19-billion or $3.08 per share over the 53-week period, compared to $1.13-billion or $2.90 per share over 52 weeks in the prior year.
Loblaw said that its costs related to COVID-19 were approximately $445-million in 2020; of that, $180-million was related to increased compensation including bonuses for employees at stores and distribution centres. In the spring, Loblaw was among the big grocers that faced criticism for decisions to cut pandemic pay bonuses for workers.
The company spent nearly $1.6-billion over the year on share repurchases. In the year ahead, Loblaw plans to continue to spend “a significant portion” of its free cash flow on share repurchases, the company said in a statement.
In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $13.3-billion; not accounting for the extra week, revenue grew by 7.1 per cent compared to $11.6-billion in the same period the prior year.
Sales growth was driven by Loblaw’s regular-priced supermarkets, where same-store sales were up 10.6 per cent. Discount grocery store sales grew by 7.4 per cent. Same-store sales at the Shoppers Drug Mart chain grew by 3.7 per cent.
Online sales grew by 160 per cent year-over-year on a comparable 12-week basis.
Net earnings in the 13 weeks ended Jan. 2 were $394-million. For the comparable 12-week period, Loblaw reported net earnings grew by 22 per cent to $310-million, or 88 cents per share, compared to $266-million or 70 cents per share the year before.
