A group of local news publishers has banded together to create a “one-stop shop” for ad buyers in hopes of boosting revenue in a challenging climate for media properties.

Jeff Elgie, the chief executive officer of digital news company Village Media who helped put the collective together, said the goal is to make it easier for national advertisers to purchase space across a wide variety of news outlets, rather than deal with each one individually.

That could also translate into more ad revenue for publishers that are part of the collective. By pooling online ad inventory, the publishers can command a higher price, he explained.

“The big benefit is simplicity,” Mr. Elgie said. “Agencies are looking for scale. They don’t want to deal with 40 different publishers.”

The Local News Collective launched last week with close to 50 members, including Glacier Media, Black Press Media, Narcity Media, Alberta Newspaper Group, and Indiegraf. The collective grew out of a smaller group formed a couple of years ago, and recently expanded to include many more publishers from across Canada, who operate some 379 news sites.

Mr. Elgie said the collective is starting to generate interest with advertisers, and that the group hopes to collaborate on other areas, such as sponsored content and e-mail advertising. “This is one of the things that we’re all doing to – in some cases – survive, and in other cases thrive,” he said.

The news industry has experienced tremendous disruption over the past couple of decades, and big tech platforms such as Google and Facebook have captured much of the advertising revenue that media outlets used to rely on. Between 2008 and April, 2021, around 448 news operations have shut down in 323 communities, according to the Canadian Media Directors’ Council, an industry association.

While the broader industry faces challenges, readers still rely on local and regional news outlets, said Alvin Brouwer, president of Lower Mainland Publishing and Glacier Community Media Digital, which is a member. “We don’t look at this as a doomsday thing,” he said. “We think credible local news is really important to the communities that we serve, and we do know we have to generate more revenue to continue to grow our news gathering capabilities.”

Often, pitches to spend more ad dollars on local publishers rely on appeals to emotion, such as the benefits of supporting communities, or play up high-minded values, such as the role journalism plays in a functioning democracy. But it’s also a good business decision for advertisers, according to Mo Kahlain, the co-founder of an ad tech and analytics company for digital publishers called M32 Connect. “We know we’re talking to real Canadians, talking to their communities,” he said.

For many publishers, advertising is still a crucial part of the revenue mix, even as some pursue subscription-based models. “There is an opportunity, and we need to just harness it,” he said.

The federal government has attempted to remedy problems facing the news industry through Bill C-18, which would compel tech platforms such as Meta’s Facebook to pay for reusing Canadian news articles. (Facebook, Google and Apple have already signed partnership deals with some organizations, including The Globe and Mail.)

The bill has received criticism from tech giants and publishers alike. Google has said the bill could negatively affect the way it ranks news on its search engine, while questioning whether it will spur investment in journalism.

In an opinion piece this year, Mr. Elgie and other publishers said the bill lacks transparency and risks sidelining small and medium-sized news outlets.

The Local News Collective, meanwhile, is an example of publishers taking steps to address industry challenges without relying on government legislation and money from tech platforms. “There are lots of things news orgs need to do,” Mr. Elgie said.