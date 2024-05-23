London Drugs employee data leaked on dark web after cybersecurity breach

Open this photo in gallery: People wait outside of a London Drugs location in Vancouver on Monday, April. 29, 2024.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

More than three weeks after a cybersecurity breach that forced London Drugs to temporarily close its stores, the company acknowledged that sensitive employee data have been leaked on the dark web.

Russian malware group LockBit posted employee files on Thursday, after a deadline it had set for the Vancouver-based retailer to pay a ransom had passed.

“London Drugs has been named by cybercriminals as a victim of exfiltration of files from its corporate head office, and we are aware that some of these exfiltrated files have now been released,” said a company statement provided by spokesperson Jessica Harcombe Fleming on Thursday.

The company had previously said that it was not willing or able to pay the ransom that Lockbit had demanded.

The cyberattack against London Drugs occurred on April 28. The retailer responded by closing all of its 79 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba while it worked to investigate and bring its systems back online.

Initially, the company provided statements saying it had “no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted.”

But last Saturday, London Drugs acknowledged that employee information had been compromised. Earlier this week, the company also said that a ransom had been demanded by criminals threatening to release the data – a common tactic when hackers are able to breach a company’s systems.

“We acknowledge that some of these files may contain some employee information – this is deeply distressing and London Drugs is taking all available steps to mitigate any impacts from these criminal acts, including notifying all current employees whose personal information could be potentially impacted and providing them with complimentary credit monitoring services and identity theft protection,” Thursday’s statement said.

The company reiterated previous statements that there is “no indication” information related to its customers and pharmacy patients has been compromised. London Drugs is reviewing the files that were taken in the attack, according to the statement, including those that have been released. Once the review is complete, the company said it would contact employees directly to tell them what personal information, if any, was involved.

