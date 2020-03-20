Longview suspends production of Dash 8-400 and Series 400 Twin Otter aircraft

Longview Aviation Capital Corp. says it’s suspending new production of Dash 8-400 and Series 400 Twin Otter aircraft in a move that will affect nearly 1,000 employees.

The company says about 800 employees or 65 per cent of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd.’s current workforce, which produces the Dash 8-400 at the company’s Downsview facility in Toronto, will be affected.

About 180 employees or 40 per cent of Viking Air Ltd.’s current workforce, which produces the Twin Otter in Victoria and Calgary will also be affected.

The suspension applies only to new aircraft production.

Longview says De Havilland, which it purchased last June from Bombardier Inc., and Viking will continue to provide full product support and technical services to all in-service De Havilland and Viking aircraft.

The company says the aviation industry is facing unprecedented uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and that it has determined that it’s necessary to pause all aircraft production.

