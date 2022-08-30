The union representing almost 1,500 Loomis Express workers in eight provinces say they have served strike notice.

Unifor says the workers will be in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in their respective time zones.

The union is negotiating on behalf of workers that include hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical and warehouse workers.

They are located in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The members of Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005, have been without a contract since March 31.

Loomis Express is owned by TFI International Inc.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.