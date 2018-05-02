Lost NAFTA case could cost Ottawa $500-million and, some fear, environmental jurisdiction

The federal government has lost a challenge to a NAFTA arbitration ruling that could provide an award of up to $500-million to a U.S. company that was denied an environmental approval to build a quarry in Nova Scotia.

In a judgment released Wednesday, Federal Court Justice Anne Mactavish acknowledged that the decision of the NAFTA panel “raises significant policy concerns” and could impair the ability of governments “to regulate environmental matters within their jurisdiction.”

However, she said Ottawa failed to establish that the arbitration under the North American free-trade agreement fell outside the scope of what the trade agreement contemplated in setting up the investor-state settlement process.

The ruling comes as Canada is negotiating a renewed NAFTA deal with the United States and Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to exempt American governments from the investor-state provision, but Canada and Mexico want to keep it in the agreement, with the addition of language that is meant to protect a country’s right to regulate in the public interest.

The case involves the Delaware company Bilcon, which sought to build a quarry on the Digby Neck, a peninsula in rural Nova Scotia that juts into the Bay of Fundy. After being encouraged by the provincial government, Bilcon was refused an environmental certificate once a review panel declared that the project was not in keeping with community values.

In 2015, an arbitration panel ruled the environmental review had not treated Bilcon with the same level of fairness that would have been accorded to a domestic company and had resorted to a “community values” test that was not part of its mandate.

Bilcon is owned by the Clayton family, which welcomed the ruling. The New Jersey-based company and federal government are currently before another NAFTA panel to determine damages, which could amount to as much as $500-million, according to Amir Attaran, a lawyer for environmental groups that supported the government in its legal challenge.

In a statement, the Clayton family said the Bilcon case represents a “cautionary tale” to investors who expect fair treatment when they seek to invest in NAFTA-partner countries.

“Bilcon, a family-owned company that has been in business for more than 50 years, believes the treatment it received was unbecoming of Canada’s reputation as a reliable jurisdiction in which to do business,” the statement said.

However, environmental groups see the outcome as a cautionary tale of a different kind and urged the Liberal government to take it into account as Ottawa looks to conclude the NAFTA talks.

“This could be a very expensive lesson on what’s wrong with NAFTA when it comes to the environment − we still don’t know how much the tribunal will award Bilcon,” said Gretchen Fitzgerald, national program director for the Sierra Club of Canada, which intervened in the case.

“This decision, if it stands and we don’t fix NAFTA to protect ourselves, confirms there is no place for the reasonable expectations of Canadians to have their voices heard on the impacts of foreign-owned projects on the environment and communities,” she said in an e-mail.

Canada has lost a number of investor-state arbitrations under NAFTA’s chapter 11, and environmental groups warn that record is creating a “chill” among governments that would turn down environmentally damaging projects owned by foreign investors.

The federal court ruling could give Kinder Morgan Inc. encouragement to launch a NAFTA suit should the British Columbia government succeed in blocking its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Ms. Fitzgerald said. She added that TransCanada Corp. launched a NAFTA action against the Obama administration when it turned down Keystone XL in 2015, only to withdraw the action when Mr. Trump approved it.