Low global interest rates ‘likely to persist’, but Canadian economy is ‘thriving’, says Bank of Canada’s Poloz

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said historically low interest rates will likely be the norm for some time as several factors conspire to keep the global economy in a period of slow growth.
The central bank governor delivered the speech – titled “Seeing the big picture with 2020 vision” – to the Empire Club of Canada Thursday at a lunch event in Toronto.
Mr. Poloz said his comments are focused on the longer-term view and should not be interpreted as a signal of the bank’s next moves on interest rates.
However, he concluded by describing the Canadian economy as “thriving” and operating close to capacity.
Slowing population growth, subdued productivity gains, trade conflicts and the emergence of nationalist or populist policies around the world were all listed as factors holding back global growth.
“It looks like the global economy is set for continued slow economic growth for mostly structural reasons,” he said, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. “For these same reasons, this means that low interest rates are likely to persist too.”
Thursday’s speech marked the bank’s first public comments since last week’s dismal jobs report, which showed the Canadian economy shed about 71,000 positions in November. It was the worst month for job losses in over a decade.
Friday’s job numbers came two days after the Bank of Canada decided to keep interest rates unchanged, maintaining its key rate at 1.75 per cent.
Mr. Poloz also announced last week that he will step down as governor in June when his seven-year term expires.
Thursday’s speech, as well as a related research paper authored by Mr. Poloz, touched on the global economy, the bank’s consultation plans ahead of the 2021 decision on renewing its five-year inflation-targeting agreement with the government and the impact of technological change and efforts to ensure it is being properly measured.
He also stated that for the Canadian economy, household indebtedness is the most important financial vulnerability.
The governor wrapped up his speech by highlighting the bank’s most pressing concerns, while placing them in a more upbeat context.
“We can see the broad forces of low interest rates, rising debt and technological change working in combination to stress households, companies and governments,” he said. “That sounds challenging, and I will not pretend otherwise. But when you consider the broad sweep of history, you must admit that Canadians have always had to deal with powerful global forces and uncertainty, some more potent than the ones we face today. Yet here we are in a thriving modern economy.”
Mr. Poloz noted that over the past decade, Canadians have dealt with the global financial crisis, the collapse of oil prices and “political uncertainty abroad.”
“Despite all of that, Canada’s economy is operating close to capacity, inflation is on target, labour force participation is up across almost all age groups, and the jobless rate is near historic lows,” he said.
