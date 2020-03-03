 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Lowe’s selling Ace Canada business to owner of TSC for undisclosed price

BOUCHERVILLE, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Rona store is seen on Nov. 5, 2018 in St. Eustache, Que.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Lowe’s Canada says it has reached an agreement to sell its Ace Canada business to the owner of TSC Stores as part of its restructuring that saw it close 34 underperforming Rona and Lowe’s stores.

The home improvement retailer says the agreement will see Rona Inc. sell the Ace assets to Peavey Industries, which operates 92 stores in the country under the Peavey Mart, MainStreet Hardware and TSC banners for an undisclosed price.

Rona will assign to Peavey the licence and distribution agreements with the subsidiary of Ace Hardware Corp. in Canada and the corporate Ace Hardware store in The Pas, Man.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also transfer agreements with 104 independent Ace Hardware stores in Canada that will see Peavey gradually assume responsibility to supply the stores and its website.

Lowe’s will continue to be wholesale supplier of lumber and building materials for Peavey Industries’ independent dealers after the transition period.

The Canadian division of the U.S. retailer says the business being transferred represents less than 10 per cent of to sales volume of Lowe’s affiliated dealer division

“We understand Canadian communities and we are looking forward to building even stronger community relationships, strengthening our bond with our loyal customers,” stated Doug Anderson, president and CEO of Peavey Industries LP.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies