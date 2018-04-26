 Skip to main content

Lucara digs up another giant diamond from its mine in Botswana

Lucara Diamond Corp. has found another huge diamond at its mine in Botswana.

The company unearthed a 327-carat top white-gem diamond just two weeks after finding a 472-carat light brown stone. It’s the fourth-largest diamond discovered by Lucara, which now produces some of the biggest and best in the world.

The largest stone uncovered at the site was the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona. It’s the second-biggest in history and sold last year for $53 million. Lucara got a record $63 million for an 813-carat stone also sold last year.

It’s turning into a bumper year for big discoveries. Gem Diamonds Ltd., which mines in the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho, found a 910-carat stone that it sold for $40 million this year. The company discovered seven bigger than 100 carats in 2018, putting it on track for its best year yet.

Lucara will hold an exceptional-stone sale in June including the 327-carat and 472-carat diamonds, alongside others recovered since the start of the year.

