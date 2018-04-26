Lucara digs up another giant diamond from its mine in Botswana

Lucara Diamond Corp. has found another huge diamond at its mine in Botswana.

The company unearthed a 327-carat top white-gem diamond just two weeks after finding a 472-carat light brown stone. It’s the fourth-largest diamond discovered by Lucara, which now produces some of the biggest and best in the world.

The largest stone uncovered at the site was the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona. It’s the second-biggest in history and sold last year for $53 million. Lucara got a record $63 million for an 813-carat stone also sold last year.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s turning into a bumper year for big discoveries. Gem Diamonds Ltd., which mines in the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho, found a 910-carat stone that it sold for $40 million this year. The company discovered seven bigger than 100 carats in 2018, putting it on track for its best year yet.

Lucara will hold an exceptional-stone sale in June including the 327-carat and 472-carat diamonds, alongside others recovered since the start of the year.