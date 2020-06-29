 Skip to main content
Lululemon buys in-home fitness company Mirror in $500-million deal

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Lululemon Athletica is seen outside a retail store in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2017.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire in-home fitness company Mirror.

The deal is valued at $500 million and will see the Vancouver-based athleticwear brand take over New York-based Mirror, which runs an interactive workout platform that features live and on-demand fitness classes.

Lululemon says the purchase will be covered by the company’s primary sources of liquidity, which includes more than $800 million in cash, its existing $400 million revolving credit facility, and a new one-year, $300 million revolving credit facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Lululemon believes Mirror will help position the company to drive the business through virtual and in-person experiences and bolster the company’s digital offerings.

Following completion of the transaction, Mirror will operate as a standalone company within Lululemon and Mirror’s founder Brynn Putnam will continue as its CEO.

The transaction is subject to conditions, but is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
