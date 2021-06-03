 Skip to main content
Lululemon first-quarter earnings soar on store reopenings, e-commerce

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
As shoppers returned to stores and e-commerce sales have continued to grow, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported on Thursday that its first-quarter revenue grew by 88 per cent.

The Vancouver-based retailer reported total revenue of US$1.2-billion in the quarter ended May 2, compared to $652-million in the same period last year.

While many retailers’ sales were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lululemon’s results also represent a significant jump compared to the first quarter of 2019, when it reported US$782.3-million in revenue.

E-commerce sales for the athletic-wear maker rose by 50 per cent in the quarter, compared to a 70-per-cent surge in the same period last year, when COVID-related store closures drove more shoppers online. The company has 523 brick-and-mortar stores globally.

“We are committed to stores,” chief executive officer Calvin McDonald said on a conference call Thursday to discuss the results, adding that the company plans to open more stores this year.

The company’s net income grew to US$145-million or US$1.11 per share, compared to $28.6-million or 22 cents per share last year.

In a statement, chief financial officer Meghan Frank said that the company is raising its estimates for the year as a result of its strong first-quarter results and continuing momentum in its second quarter.

Tickers mentioned in this story
