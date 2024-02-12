Skip to main content
Vancouver
The Canadian Press

Lundin Mining Corp. LUN-T says an employee died Monday at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal.

The Vancouver-based mining company says the employee, who was operating a piece of equipment underground, was “tragically involved in a fall of ground that resulted in a fatal accident.”

The company says operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended out of respect.

It says it has notified authorities in Portugal and is fully co-operating with their investigation.

Alleged war crimes fail to disqualify Lundin Energy directors

Lundin says it will provide additional information as appropriate.

The mining company primarily produces copper, zinc, gold and nickel through its operations in multiple countries.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 12/02/24 4:00pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
LUN-T
Lundin Mining Corp
+0.91%11.12

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe