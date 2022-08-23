Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS-T has named Larry Li to head its business in China.

Li will oversee all of the luxury parka maker’s business in the Chinese market and report to Paul Cadman, Canada Goose’s president of Asia Pacific.

He was most recently managing director, China, at Dunhill, part of the Richemont Group.

Li has also worked at LVMH Group and for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Kenzo in Shanghai and Tokyo.

Canada Goose chairman and CEO Dani Reiss says Li’s luxury expertise in China makes him uniquely suited to lead the local team, drive the business forward and seize the strategic opportunities that the company sees ahead.

Canada Goose, which entered the Chinese market in 2018, says China is home to its largest retail network.

