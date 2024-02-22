Low-cost airline Lynx Air says it is ceasing operations on Monday after filing for creditor protection.

The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court of King’s Bench under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

In a news release announcing the shutdown Thursday evening, the airline cited “significant headwinds” over the past year including rising costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment.

“Operating as an ultra low-cost carrier, Lynx launched its inaugural flight in April, 2022, growing its fleet and number of destinations while doubling its volume of passengers over the past two years,” the company said.

“However, despite substantial growth in the business, ongoing operational improvements, cost reductions and efforts to explore a sale or merger, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

Lynx says flights will be operating until 12:01 a.m. MT on Monday.

It is advising passengers with existing bookings to contact their credit-card company to secure refunds for prebooked travel.

“Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time,” the release said.

“Lynx would like to extend sincere gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees and business partners for their commitment and dedication to the company.”