Lytton wildfire could result in about $100-million of claims, insurance analyst says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Lytton wildfire could result in about $100-million of claims, insurance analyst says

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

With Lytton still deemed unsafe for residents to return, insurance adjusters have not yet been able to enter the village to begin to assess the damages, says Aaron Sutherland, vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Pacific and Western regions.

JR ADAMS/Reuters

Insurers are not yet able to determine the total cost of damage from the wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton, B.C., but a senior industry analyst estimates it could result in almost $100-million of insurance claims.

“If the fire is contained and doesn’t spread beyond Lytton – which we have heard has already destroyed 90 per cent of homes – we are going to see insured damages around $100-million,” Marcos Alvarez, head of insurance for DBRS Morningstar, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

The Canadian insurance industry has seen an increase in the number of natural disaster claims in recent years including losses because of floods, hail storms and wildfires. One of Canada’s largest wildfires was in 2016 in Fort McMurray, Alta., where a fire spread across 590,000 hectares over two months during the summer. The fire wiped out more than 2,400 homes and caused $9.9-billion in damages – the most expensive disaster in Canadian history.

Story continues below advertisement

First Nations in British Columbia threaten to block rail traffic over fire recovery fears

Enough with the cognitive dissonance. The wildfire that destroyed Lytton, B.C., could happen anywhere

Of those total damages, approximately $3.6-billion, or 36 per cent, were insured, Mr. Alvarez said.

“Despite 2016 being a record year for total catastrophe losses with $5.6-billion for the insurance industry, which included the Fort McMurray wildfire, the industry was able to absorb those losses,“ he said. “The financial impact is still manageable for most [property and casualty] insurance companies, which in turn also rely on reinsurance programs to mitigate large natural catastrophes.”

Open this photo in gallery

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on July 1, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Fire insurance is a standard inclusion in every home and business insurance policy, and typically includes coverage for additional living expenses when an individual cannot return home after a fire, including items such as food, clothing and hotel stays.

After the wildfires in Fort McMurray, homeowners, particularly in Western Canada where there is a high number of wildfire occurrences, have paid closer attention to the amount of additional living expenses included in a policy, says Mr. Alvarez, which for some can be as low as $5,000.

With Lytton still deemed unsafe for residents to return, insurance adjusters have not yet been able to enter the village to begin to assess the damages, says Aaron Sutherland, vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Pacific and Western regions.

“We don’t have an idea yet of what we are going to see as it relates to the damages, but it is clear it is going to be substantial,” Mr. Sutherland said in an interview. “Fire coverage has really been the basis of insurance coverage since its creation and Canada’s insurers will be part of helping rebuild Lytton over the long term.”

The initial estimate of damages could take several weeks from the date insurers are able to access Lytton – and can be “refined” over the coming months, he added. Secondary costs – such as the rising price of lumber – could also affect the total cost of rebuilding the village.

Story continues below advertisement

“With lumber prices being the way they have been during the pandemic, repairing your home can be much more costly,” Mr. Sutherland said.

Jason Storah, chief executive of property and casualty insurer Aviva Canada, told analysts during a corporate call on Tuesday the company has seen a “small number” of claims reported so far – worth “a couple of million dollars” but also noted most residents haven’t been able to get back into Lytton yet.

During the call, Mr. Storah estimated his company’s exposure could be between $10-million and $13-million, based on the number of insurance policies for the region.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies