Eric Sprott-backed MacDonald Mines withdraws assay results after finding inconsistencies

Open this photo in gallery: Gold bar replicas are displayed at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, on March 7, 2023.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Junior mining company MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. has withdrawn its assay results on its Scadding gold project in Ontario, citing inconsistencies.

The Toronto-based exploration company late Friday said that it is conducting a review “to identify and quantify the extent of any incongruities.”

MacDonald Mines is the second junior Canadian exploration company this month to blindside investors with assay problems.

Toronto-based Red Pine Exploration Inc. a few weeks ago said that it found inconsistencies in some of its drilling results at its Wawa gold project in Ontario, and accused its former CEO of manipulating hundreds of gold assays. Red Pine stumbled upon the assay inconsistencies by accident after one of its geologists discovered an anomaly in its drill results.

MacDonald Mines has not disclosed how it discovered the problems with its assays, or who it believes is responsible. Mike England, the interim CEO of MacDonald Mines did not respond to a request for comment.

Red Pine’s former CEO, Quentin Yarie, worked at MacDonald Mines for more than a decade. He joined as senior VP of exploration in 2010. He became president and chief operating officer in 2013. He was later promoted to CEO, then chairman. He left the company in 2022. Mr. Yarie could not be reached for comment.

Well-known gold investor Eric Sprott is the biggest shareholder in MacDonald Mines. He holds a 4.9 per cent stake according to Refinitiv.

Mr. Sprott in an interview said he’d not heard of the assay problems at MacDonald Mines, and indicated he wasn’t overly upset at the turn of events in large part because MacDonald is only a tiny part of his portfolio.

“I mean, these things happen, right?” he said.

“I probably own 200 different stocks. Ok, so one’s misreported the assays. Well, I guess if you’d asked ahead of time, what are the odds of one out of 200 misreporting their assays? Eh, pretty good.”

Mr. Sprott is even hoping that that the news could end up being a positive.

“Me being the optimistic, I’m kind of hoping that maybe the assays were underreported,” he said. “But the odds of that are probably 10 to one.”

MacDonald Mines’s Scadding-Powerline-Jovan gold and copper project is located 20 kilometers southeast of Sudbury. The project is in the very early drilling stage and the company has not proven its economics.