Mackenzie, Great-West buy major stake in private equity investor Northleaf

Mackenzie Financial Corp. and Great-West Lifeco are buying a $245-million stake in private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners as they look to gain access to the growing universe of private investments.
The deal will give MacKenzie, a mutual fund provider, and Great-West, an insurance firm, a 49.9 per cent voting interest and 70 per cent economic interest in NorthLeaf.
The senior management of Northleaf will retain a 50.1 per cent voting interest in the company, and remain in control of the firm’s investment decisions.
As part of the deal, IGM Financial Inc., the parent company of MacKenzie, and Great-West have committed to investing a minimum of $700-million in Northleaf products over the next 18 to 24 months. This will be a combination of money from client portfolios and the firms' own balance sheet capital.
“This transaction broadens the scope of our investment offering and enhances our asset management capabilities, particularly as our clients' appetite for diversification continues to grow,” said Barry McInerney, president and CEO of Mackenzie in a news release.
Northleaf has around $17-billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The Toronto-based firm has more than 150 employees across seven offices in Canada, the U.S., UK and Australia.
The transaction, announced on Thursday, is being done through a venture that is 80 per cent owned by Mackenzie and 20 per cent owned by Great-West. Both firms are majority owned by Power Financial Corp.
The deal comes less than two months after Mackenzie announced a $175-million takeover of GLC Asset Management Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Canada Life Assurance Co.
The latest deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.