Maersk Line adds second weekly ship from Montreal and Halifax to Europe amid trade boom

Container ship company Maersk Line adding a second weekly ship to the Mediterranean from Montreal and Halifax.

Container ship company Maersk Line is capitalizing on Canada’s expanding global trade, adding a second weekly ship to the Mediterranean from Montreal and Halifax amid new free-trade deals with overseas markets.

The Danish ship owner expects Canadian volumes of imports and exports moving by container ship will grow by 7 per cent this year despite concerns about a possible trade war between China and the United States.

The expansion of the container service is in contrast to the global operations of Maersk Line’s parent company, AP Moller-Maersk. The Danish company last week said it is cutting service on some routes amid missed profit expectations it blamed on rising fuel costs, low freight rates and political tensions.

An index of container rates on major ocean routes is down by 9 per cent in mid-May, compared with the year-ago period, according to Britain-based Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd. The index of spot rates was dragged down by almost 20-per-cent plunges in prices to move containers between Shanghai and Rotterdam. New York-Rotterdam rates rose by 9 per cent.

Soren Skou, chief executive officer of Moller-Maersk, told Reuters the company’s freight volumes would be hurt if trade talks failed between China and the United States.

In Canada, new trade agreements and demand for imports and exports have fostered a strong business climate, Jack Mahoney, president of Maersk Line Canada, said by phone. “Canada specifically is a positive story. It is amongst the fastest-growing markets for container trades across the Americas. Free-trade agreements will only act as favourable winds.”

A trade agreement between Canada and the 28-country European Union, came into effect in September and will eliminate almost all tariffs on goods. Canada in March signed on to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership [CPTPP], a free-trade agreement that covers 11 countries, including Japan and Malaysia.

“Since the tariffs went away there is more moving,” Mr. Mahoney said. “With [CPTPP] in play, we expect that to also be favourable winds in both directions for trade between east Canada and Asia.”

Container volumes at the Port of Halifax rose by 16 per cent to record volumes in 2017, as increasingly larger ships began calling on the deep-water port. But the share of freight to and from Europe rose by just one percentage point to 37 per cent. Asia accounts for 49 per cent of Halifax’s containerized trade.

Lane Farguson, a spokesman for the Port of Halifax, said it is too early to attribute any rise in European trade to the new free-trade agreement. “We are seeing growth across all the regions served by the Port of Halifax,” he said. “What I can say is that [free trade with Europe] creates new opportunities and potential for growth, which is good news for key industries in Atlantic Canada such as seafood and agri-food.”

The growing volumes of imports and exports are driving expansions at most major sea ports.

The Port of Halifax is spending $10-million to boost its capacity for boxes and refrigerated containers, and replacing three cranes. Montreal is spending $750-million to build a new box terminal on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River. Dubai’s DP World last year expanded its box port in Prince Rupert, boosting the Pacific port’s capacity by about 50 per cent.

The ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert are seeing growth that exceeds 12 per cent in the first three months of the year, said Fadi Chamoun, a Bank of Montreal analyst. The growth is driving freight volumes for the railways, as well, he said, pointing to research that says U.S. importers are stocking up on Asian goods ahead of expected new tariffs. (Canada’s West Coast ports are gateways for high volumes of goods destined for U.S. markets.)

The new Maersk service begins in July, and offers connections to the Middle East, Africa and Asia after ports in Spain. Mr. Mahoney said the decision to add the second ship after beginning the route is driven by a strong domestic economy and demand from exporters of everything from seafood to machinery.