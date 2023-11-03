Magna International Inc.’s MG-T top executive says the six-week autoworkers’ strike in the United States cost the parts maker US$310-million in sales as the industry’s production fell by 220,000 vehicles.

Magna, however, raised its yearly outlook and posted higher sales and profit for the third quarter, as global auto production continued its recovery after pandemic-related disruptions.

The third-quarter results, which beat expectations, sent Magna’s share price soaring by 14 per cent in Friday morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Magna, a maker of seats, automated driving systems and other components at factories around the world, saw sales rise by 15 per cent to US$10.7-billion in the three months ending on Sept. 30, compared with a year ago. Excluding currency rates and other items, sales rose by 10 per cent. This outpaces the overall car industry’s sales increase of 2 per cent, Swamy Kotagiri, chief executive officer of Magna International Inc., told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

Magna, based in Aurora, Ont., posted a profit of US$394-million, or US$1.37 a share on Friday, compared with US$289-million (US$1 a share) in the same quarter a year ago.

The auto industry is being buoyed by fewer supply disruptions, more reliable production schedules and rising sales, said Mr. Kotagiri, who warned the rosier global outlook is at risk from higher labour costs, inflation and geopolitical turmoil.

The United Auto Workers’ strike affected targeted factories of the three Detroit-based car makers: Ford Motor Co. F-N, Stellantis STLA-N and General Motors Co GM-N. All are large buyers of Magna’s components. The strikes ended about a week ago when negotiators reached tentative deals that must be finalized in ratification votes.

In Canada, the Unifor union has reached three-year collective agreements with Ford and GM, while the ratification vote for Stellantis workers ends on Mon., Nov. 6. GM and Stellantis workers in Canada held strikes of less than a day before tentative deals were hammered out.

Magna shares rose to $77 on Friday morning. Before Friday, the share price had fallen by 18 per cent, weighed down by the UAW strike.

Jonathan Goldman, a stock analyst at Bank of Nova Scotia, said the share price had underperformed Magna’s industry peers, and will rebound as investors react to the company’s strong quarter and raised financial outlook.