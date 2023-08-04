Magna International Inc. MG-T rode a rebound in global auto production to reverse a loss in the second quarter, posting a US$339-million profit as sales rose by 17 per cent.

The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts maker raised its 2023 profit and sales forecast amid strong demand for SUVs and trucks as supply chains recover from pandemic-related slowdowns.

For the three months ending on June 30, Magna made US$339-million or US$1.18 a share, compared with a loss of US$156-million (54 US cents) in the second quarter of 2022. Sales rose to US$11-billion as consumers drove up auto sales by 15 per cent, compared to the year-ago period.

Magna said the results were lifted by new programs and better sales of its completed vehicles, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and higher costs. In the second quarter of 2022, Magna lost its six Russian plants and recorded a charge of US$376-million, a result of the war on Ukraine.

Magna this week sold all its Russian investments for US$15-million, recording a loss for the same amount.

Magna on Friday hiked its 2023 revenue forecast to between US$41.9-billion and US$43.5-billion, from US$40.2-billion to US$41.8-billion.

The parts maker raised it adjusted 2023 adjusted profit outlook to between US$1.4-billion and US$1.6-billion, from US$1.3-billion to US$1.5-billion.

Citigroup analyst Michael Itay called Magna’s quarterly results “solid,” noting the profit beat estimates although he expects better from the second half than Magna’s revised forecast.