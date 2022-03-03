Magna logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021.WOLFGANG RATTAY/Reuters

Magna International Inc., the Canadian auto parts giant, says it is idling its Russian operations in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Aurora, Ont.,-based company, with six plants in Russia and about 2,500 employees, said it was deeply concerned by the “very unfortunate situation in Ukraine.”

“Given current conditions, Magna is idling its Russian operations,” Tracy Fuerst, Magna’s vice-president of corporate communications, said in a statement.



