Jad Saliba, right, and Adam Belsher, in Waterloo, Ont. Dec. 21, 2011.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Magnet Forensics MAGT-T received shareholder approval Thursday for its $1.8-billion buyout by U.S. private equity giant Thoma Bravo LP after efforts by a dissident shareholder to stop the deal fell short.

At a special meeting on shareholders broadcast online, the Waterloo, Ont.-based cybercrime detection software company received “all of the votes required” for the deal to proceed, independent director Carol Leaman said after receiving the scrutineers’ report on the voting. The vote tally was not immediately released.

The deal required two-thirds overall support by all shareholders, as well as a majority of subordinate voting shareholders to proceed. As expected, the three multiple voting shareholders – CEO Adam Belsher, chief technology officer Jad Saliba and chairman Jim Balsillie – voted in favor as well.

The deal requires further regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom as well as signoff from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice before closing.

But the dissident investor, Silicon Valley hedge fund Nellore Capital Management, which owns 11 per cent of the subordinate voting shares, still plans to challenge the fairness of the deal in court. Founder Sakya Duvvuru said earlier Thursday that Nellore had submitted a notice of dissent this week to the company, exercising its right to take the company to court to determine the fair value of its shares.

