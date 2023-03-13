A second independent proxy advisory firm has endorsed a proposed takeover of Magnet Forensics Inc. by private equity giant Thoma Bravo despite efforts by a dissident investor to stop the $1.8-billion deal.

In report obtained by the Globe and Mail late Monday, Institutional Shareholder Services said “cautionary support for the proposal is warranted” after it heard from both sides – the company and Silicon Valley hedge fund Nellore Capital Management, which owns 10.6 per cent of Magnet’s subordinate voting shares and is trying to rally fellow investors against the deal.

ISS noted there are “inherent concerns about opportunism given the company is controlled and there is differential consideration” and questions “about whether disinterested shareholders are capturing enough of the transaction’s upside.”

But it found the offer represents a reasonable premium to the prior stock price, that the sale price and valuation appear “reasonable” and that “there are downside risks of non-approval.” Those include the return of “historical volatility” to the stock and the fact investor sentiment could sour if the market sees a rejection by investors “as the strongest strategic deal getting away from the company.”

Magnet spokesman Neil Desai said the company was “pleased to receive ISS’s independent and well-considered recommendation” for the deal and reached “the same conclusion” as the company’s independent directors and advisors.”

ISS follows lesser-known Egan-Jones Proxy Services, which came out in favor of the deal last week. Proxy advisory firms typically carry some influence over fund managers on shareholder votes.

The deal, which goes to a shareholder vote March 23, requires majority support of each of the company’s multiple and subordinate voting shareholders to proceed. The three multiple voting shareholders – CEO Adam Belsher, chief technology office Jad Saliba and chairman Jim Balsillie – have agreed to vote for the deal.

Under the terms, unveiled in January, Thoma Bravo will pay $44.25 a share to subordinate stockholders and $39 a share to the multiple voting stockholders of Waterloo, Ont-based Magnet, which makes cybercrime detection software primarily used to unearth evidence from desktop computers and digital workflows. The multiple voting trio are rolling over 55 per cent of their stock into the privatized entity. Thoma then plans to merge with portfolio company Grayshift LLC, which makes similar digital tools but for mobile devices. The idea is that a combination of the two would create a “category killer” in the space. The deal requires majority voting support from each shareholder class.

Nellore has complained the offer to subordinate shareholders is too low and that it would prefer either a higher price or that Thoma roll Grayshift into Magnet in exchange for stock in a still-public company. It has also said that despite getting a lower price for their stock, the multiple voting shareholders will end up owning shares in a company that will become much more valuable over time than what subordinate stockholders get. Magnet has been one of the top-performing stocks among the 20 technology companies that went public from mid-2020 through late 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and one of the few to generate both strong revenue growth and profits.

Magnet has said the deal provided an “excellent” outcome for shareholders and that rollover requirements are common in private equity deals, while the independent directors who ran the process said they negotiated the price up by 30 per cent from Thoma’s initial bid in a “robust” process.

Four other shareholders recently told The Globe and Mail they also don’t support the deal. The Globe is withholding the identities of the four because they are describing matters that are confidential to their firms.

But ISS warned that holding out might not be a successful strategy for dissidents. “There is no reason to assume that Thoma Bravo would increase the offer in the short-term if shareholders do not approve this proposal,” the proxy advisory firm said. “Thus shareholders should operate under the assumption that the offer presented is the best one available.”

Nellore founder Sakya Duvvuru said in an interview he was “obviously disappointed” by the ISS report and said he felt the proxy advisor hadn’t adequately understood how strong Magnet’s fourth quarter results, released last week were, and “overestimated” how badly Magnet needed to combine with Grayshift. But he added: “We still feel good about our campaign. We’ll keep pushing here.”