Major cable companies launch appeal to CRTC ruling on internet rates

Canada’s biggest cable companies are heading to court to seek an appeal of last month’s CRTC ruling on wholesale internet rates.

A group of five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink owner Bragg Communications – filed a notice of motion with the Federal Court of Appeal on Friday.

The companies are challenging an Aug. 15 ruling of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which set final rates for what large internet service providers (ISPs) can charge smaller players for access to their networks.

The CRTC requires large telecoms to sell wholesale access to third-party operators, who then sell internet service to their own customers. The system is intended to encourage greater competition in the home internet market.

Last month’s ruling set lower final rates for certain wholesale services and also ordered the large providers to make retroactive payments to the third-party operators to account for the higher prices charged since the CRTC set interim rates in 2016.

The decision set off a storm of controversy in the telecom industry as big cable and telephone operators complained about large retroactive payments and said the ongoing rates are so low that they would have to reconsider certain network investments.

BCE Inc. drew the ire of Federal Minister of Innovation Navdeep Bains, who said he was “deeply disappointed” in the company’s decision to cut back its rural internet investments. Smaller players and consumer interest groups have also fired back at the large telecoms, in some cases accusing them of holding rural Canadians hostage.

Parties to a CRTC ruling have 30 days from the decision to seek leave to appeal in the Federal Court of Appeal. Friday is the last business day before that deadline.

In a notice of motion, a copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail, the cable companies argue the CRTC made multiple errors of law and exceeded its jurisdiction.

“If allowed to stand, [the ruling] will create significant and irreversible market distortions while serving as a powerful disincentive to innovation and investment by the cable carriers. Ultimately, Canadian consumers will suffer the consequences,” the companies said in the court filing.

Among other arguments, the companies claim the CRTC followed “outdated guidelines and policies that have no applications to the technologies currently deployed… in the face of strong arguments and evidence demonstrating that those guidelines and policies are unreliable.”

They state that the CRTC engaged in “results-oriented” reasoning and methodologies and failed to take into account a policy direction from the federal government that requires the regulator to encourage companies to invest in their own networks. (That policy direction is from 2006, and the government issued a new one with other goals – including consumer protection and affordability – earlier this year, but the old direction does remain in place.)

The cable companies said if the ruling stands, they will be required to pay more than $225-million to third-party ISPs in retroactive payments. In their notice of motion they note that the order does not require the smaller ISPs to pass along any of the repayments to their customers through rebates or discounts.

BCE Inc. was not immediately available to comment on Friday on whether it too will appeal. The company has previously said it was “looking at all options” with respect to an appeal.

The CRTC appeal comes as the federal election campaign appears set to increase scrutiny of the telecom industry, with the major parties expected to include it in their campaigns. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said on Friday that an NDP government would set a cap on prices for cellphone and internet services.

