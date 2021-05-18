 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Major CN shareholder calls for end of pursuit of Kansas City Southern

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
A major Canadian National Railway Co. shareholder has urged on the Montreal-based railroad to halt its takeover of Kansas City Southern, calling the US$29.9-billion deal too risky and overpriced.

TCI Fund Management Ltd., CN’s fifth-largest shareholder at 3 per cent, on Tuesday issued an open letter to CN, declaring the pursuit of the deal “negligent and hugely irresponsible” in light of the regulatory hurdles faced by CN.

U.K.-based TCI is the largest shareholder in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., the rival CN outbid in its battle for KCS.

CP and KCS in March announced they had a friendly deal in which CP would buy the Missouri-based railway for US$25.2-billion in cash and stock. CN stepped up in April with an offer worth 20 per cent more, topping CP and winning the support of KCS’s board.

However, CN must now win approval from the U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board, for the creation of the voting trust in which it will hold KCS shares while awaiting STB approval for the takeover. CN must pay KCS C$1-billion if the STB rejects the voting trust application. Additionally, CN has agreed to pay US$700-million to KCS to cover the cost of terminating the CP agreement.

The STB on Monday signaled it would subject CN’s voting trust application to a strict review, adding the “use of a voting trust is a privilege not a right.” The STB also questioned amount of debt CN would amass in the deal, citing the financial risks to CN and the U.S. rail network should the takeover be rejected and CN be forced to sell KCS at a discount to a third party.

“While CN contends that there is ‘no cause for concern’ as to whether a sale out of divestiture would ‘harm CN’s financial integrity,’ the level of debt being utilized by CN to fund the proposed merger, as well as the substantial premium CN has offered for KCS, call this assumption into question,” the STB said on Monday.

TCI said the STB ruling forced it to speak out.

“In light of yesterday’s ruling, we think it is negligent and hugely irresponsible for the CN board to commit C$2-billion of shareholders’ money on whether the STB will approve the voting trust for the CN-KCS transaction,” TCI said. “It is now clear that CN should abandon its pursuit of KCS unless he merger agreement is amended such that it is not conditional on a voting trust being approved.”

Ben Walker, a TCI partner, said the investor supports CP’s offer for KCS because it has already won approval for the voting trust, and will be judged on easier terms. “CP was not involved in our decision in any way,” Mr. Walker said in an e-mail. “We have had no contact with them at all in regard to this matter.”

CN’s offer is worth US$325 a share; a year ago, a KCS share was worth US$147.

TCI said CN could be forced to sell KCS at a loss of US$15- to US$18-billion if the STB rejects the takeover. “It could seriously jeopardize the future of the company,” TCI said, calling for the resignations of CN’s chairman Robert Pace and CEO JJ Ruest if the trust structure does not win approval.

Rob Reilly, CN’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday assured investors on a webcast the company had a strong balance sheet, and the dividend was not at risk as a result of the deal. CN had a plan to pay down the US$19-bilion debt the company would take on to buy KCS, Mr. Reilly said. CN did not immediately respond to questions about TCI’s objections.

CP has until Thursday night to respond to CN’s higher offer.

CN hopes to win STB approval for its voting trust by early June and support from a majority of KCS shareholders in July. Mr. Reilly said a ruling by the Mexican regulator is expected in the second half of 2021. STB approval of the takeover is expected to take well into 2022.

CN shareholders do not get a vote on the deal because it involves less than 25 per cent of outstanding shares.

KCS on May 13 said it planned to terminate the CP agreement in favor of pursuing a deal with CN, giving CP until Thursday to respond.

Under STB merger rules, CN must show its purchase and the trust structure are in the public’s interest, and foster competition in an industry that until 21 years was becoming highly concentrated.

CP and KCS networks meet in Kansas City, and there is no overlap between the two. CN has some overlap with KCS, but the Montreal-based carrier said it will address any competition issues in the regulatory approval process.

KCS has an 11,400-kilometre network beginning in Springfield, Ill., and extending into Mexico, linking the buyer with ports on the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, in addition to Mexico’s growing automotive manufacturing centres. KCS employs 6,500 people.

