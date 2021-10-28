Toronto-Dominion Bank has announced a major executive shuffle, replacing the heads of its retail banking operations in Canada and the United States.

Group head of Canadian personal banking Teri Currie will retire from the role at the end of January, and join board of directors for the bank’s U.S. arm.

Succeeding her is Michael Rhodes, who takes the helm at the retail bank after a stint as head of innovation, technology and shared services. He also has experience in credit cards and running consumer banking and wealth management in TD’s U.S. operations.

Greg Braca, the CEO of TD’s U.S. bank, will step down and be appointed vice-chair of TD Bank in the U.S. He will continue to report to TD’s chief executive officer, Bharat Masrani.

Leo Salom, the current head of TD’s wealth management and insurance businesses, will take over as CEO of TD’s U.S. bank and group head of U.S. retail.

To fill the job Mr. Salom is leaving, the bank named Raymond Chun as head of wealth and insurance. Mr. Chun has been president of the bank’s direct investing business.

The duties Mr. Rhodes is giving up to run Canadian personal banking will be split. Greg Keeley, the bank’s chief information officer, becomes senior executive vice president of technology and platforms. And oversight of shared services will be added as new duties for Christine Morris, who is senior executive vice president of enterprise transformation, enablement and customer experience.

“TD has a deep bench of proven executives with the experience and leadership capabilities needed for the future,” Mr. Masrani said in a statement.

Each of the new roles takes effect on January 1.

The changes reshape the top team reporting to Mr. Masrani, following a smaller executive shuffle announced in June. At the time, Riaz Ahmed was named CEO of TD Securities, the bank’s investment dealer, succeeding long-time investment banking boss Bob Dorrance. Kelvin Tran was also named chief financial officer.

