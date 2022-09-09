A crane hovers above the site of a shaft under construction at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site in Mongolia on Nov. 7, 2009.Ganbat Namjilsangarav/The Associated Press

Pentwater Capital Management LP, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s TRQ-T second-biggest shareholder, said it opposes Rio Tinto PLC’s RIO-N planned takeover of the Canadian copper miner, injecting additional uncertainty into whether the deal will succeed.

Florida-based Pentwater, an investment firm that owns an 11.7-per-cent stake in Turquoise Hill, said in a release Friday that Rio’s offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

“The proposed premium is unacceptable for a mine that Pentwater expects to be the third-largest copper and gold mine in the world, with a mine life in excess of 90 years.”

Turquoise Hill owns a 66-per-cent stake in the massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, with the remainder owned by the government of Mongolia.

Pentwater said it is weighing possible legal action to prevent the Rio deal from happening.

Rio already owns 51 per cent of Montreal-based Turquoise Hill. The miner has backed Rio’s revised offer of $43 a share in cash for the 49 per cent it doesn’t already own, valued at $4.2-billion. Rio’s latest proposal is 67 per cent above its initial $34-a-share proposal in March.

For the deal to succeed, it needs to win 50-per-cent support from Turquoise Hill’s minority shareholders.

Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill Resources signs definitive agreement with Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto closes in on acquisition of Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill, but uncertainty swirls around minority shareholder approval

Pentwater is the biggest minority shareholder. Last week, the second-largest minority shareholder in Turquoise Hill, SailingStone Capital Partners, said it opposes the deal. The Houston-based firm owns a 2.2-per-cent stake. The combined 13.9-per-cent stake held by Pentwater and SailingStone isn’t enough to stop the transaction, but with the views of the other big minority shareholders not yet known, the fate of the transaction hangs in the balance.

Despite vocal opposition by Pentwater and SailingStone, the chances of Rio improving its bid yet again appear non-existent. Last week, Rio Tinto Copper’s chief executive, Bold Baatar, told The Globe and Mail this was Rio’s “best and final” offer. If shareholders vote down the deal, he said, the Anglo-Australian mining giant is prepared to walk away.

Selling to Rio would remove near-term funding risk for Turquoise Hill’s shareholders. The Canadian miner previously said it needed to raise US$650-million in equity before the end of the year for the expansion of Oyu Tolgoi. The mine is located in the Gobi Desert, 550 kilometres south of Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar.

But Turquoise Hill last week said that Rio will provide additional debt in the short term, allowing it to push out the equity raise until next year, at which point Rio may own the company. However, If Rio fails in its attempt to buy the company, Turquoise Hill’s current investors will once again face the prospect of dilution.

Shares in Turquoise Hill fell by 3 per cent on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange to close at $40.73 apiece, or about just a little more than $2 below Rio’s offer, pointing to concern over whether the deal will succeed.

Oyu Tolgoi was discovered and developed by veteran mining financier Robert Friedland. The mine went into production in 2011, but it has been plagued by capital cost overruns, production delays, and disagreements between Rio and Turquoise about funding. Several of those problems have since been overcome.

Many of the world’s biggest mining companies, including Rio, BHP Group Ltd. and Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd., are reducing their exposure to dirty commodities, such as coal, while they double down on minerals with a less problematic environmental footprint, such as copper.

While the mining, refining and transportation of copper is detrimental to the environment, its growing end use in alternative energy gives it a cleaner sheen than workhorse metals such as iron ore. Acquiring Turquoise would also strengthen Rio’s position in a metal that, alongside lithium, cobalt and graphite, is increasingly being used in the fast-growing electric car industry.