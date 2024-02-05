Open this photo in gallery: Customers leaving the Shoppers Drug Mart store on Yonge St. near St.Clair Ave., are photographed on Mar 17 2020.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Canada’s largest insurer Manulife Financial Corp. has reversed its decision to give Loblaw Cos. Ltd.’s pharmacies the exclusive right to fill prescriptions on certain specialty medications for chronic illnesses.

The insurer announced on Monday that Manulife’s plan members who take specialty medications will now be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy of their choice.

Manulife announced last month that as of Jan. 22 all specialty medications would “primarily” be fulfilled by Shoppers Drug Mart and other Loblaw-owned pharmacies. Known as preferred pharmacy networks (PPNs), Manulife has two pre-existing arrangements. The news of an exclusive agreement with Shoppers sparked competition concerns and negative feedback from some customers who were already accessing specialty drugs through Manulife’s other PPN, an independent healthcare provider Bayshore HealthCare.

Manulife Canada president and chief executive Naveed Irshad said in a statement the company has “listened to and are addressing the concerns” it has “heard over the past week”.

“Though this change impacts only a small number of our members, it helps ensure that all Canadians we support have choice, access, and flexibility in managing their health,” Mr. Irshad said. “We are proud to partner with thousands of pharmacies across the country and contribute to a strong and healthy Canadian healthcare system.”

In a statement posted on the company website, Manulife said the changes will be implemented “swiftly.”

“As we’ve said all along, our goal is to ensure patients have convenient access to care, and we believe strongly in choice,” Loblaw spokesperson Catherine Thomas wrote in an emailed statement on Monday. “We’re pleased they have now decided to promote patient choice in specialty PPNs. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies will continue to support patients, providing a holistic approach to care for Canadians living with some of the most complex diseases.”

In response to concerns last week, Loblaw had insisted that the deal was not narrowing options for people filling certain prescriptions, noting that Manulife’s specialty drug coverage had operated through a different network in the past, and that small independent pharmacies had not served those people under the previous network.

In an emailed statement last week, Loblaw spokesperson Catherine Thomas wrote that the deal was “not taking away access (in fact it’s increasing it),” and that it would add the option of filling specialty prescriptions at hundreds of Loblaw-owned pharmacies, whereas the network had primarily provided them by mail to people’s homes before.

“Our goal is to ensure patients have convenient access to care, and we believe strongly in patient choice,” Shoppers Drug Mart president Jeff Leger wrote in another statement last week.

Expanding its healthcare business has been a key strategy for Loblaw, which has been experimenting with offering more health services in its pharmacies. Shoppers has also been opening healthcare clinics, including 103 locations in Alberta. The company has plans to open nearly 150 new pharmacy care clinics, Mr. Leger wrote in the statement.

Shoppers Drug Mart’s ability to offer “heightened patient care” factored into the discussions with Manulife, according to Loblaw’s statements last week.

The deal with Manulife would have seen Shoppers distribute around 260 medications under the insurance company’s Specialty Drug Care program, including treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s, and multiple sclerosis.

Manulife says the number of Specialty Drug Care program customers is " less than one per cent” of its total plan members.

“Across the rest of our business, we have always offered Canadians the option to choose their pharmacy,” Manulife added.