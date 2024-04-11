Manulife Bank, a unit of life insurer Manulife Financial MFC-T, has appointed Katy Boshart as its CEO, starting next week.

Boshart – who will join from Canada’s second-largest lender TD Bank TD-T – will be the first woman to lead the bank, Manulife Canada CEO Naveed Irshad wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

She has more than 30 years of experience in both the U.S. and Canada and will also serve as the president of Manulife Bank.

Boshart has spent over a decade at TD Bank in several executive positions, and was most recently the senior vice president and head of customer engagement platform.

She served as a senior executive at U.S. lender Chase Bank before joining TD Bank.

Waterloo, Ontario-based Manulife Bank has about $29-billion in assets.