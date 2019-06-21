 Skip to main content

Report on Business Manulife forms Indian joint venture with Mahindra Finance

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Manulife forms Indian joint venture with Mahindra Finance

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Manulife Financial Corp. has signed a deal to create a retail investment joint venture in India.

The Canadian company says it has formed a joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

The companies say the joint venture brings together Mahindra’s domestic market strength with Manulife’s global wealth and asset management capabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Mahindra Finance, which is part of the Mahindra Group conglomerate, has more than five million customers and over 1,300 offices across India.

It is a vehicle and tractor financier and also offers fixed deposits and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter