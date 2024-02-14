Manulife Financial Corp. MFC-T says it had a net income attributed to shareholders of $1.66-billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 81 per cent from $915-million in the same quarter last year.

The insurance giant reported core earnings of $1.77-billion, or 0.92 cents per share in the quarter, up from $1.54-billion or 0.77 cents per share last year.

Manulife says core earnings exclude the impact of market swings and some other factors to give a better indication of the long-term potential of the business.

Results saw its Asia core earnings up 14 per cent to $414-million, Canada core earnings up 19 per cent to $352-million, and U.S. earnings up 16 per cent to US$349-million.

Global wealth and asset management had a 29-per-cent increase in core earnings to $353-million, though unadjusted net income was down 9 per cent to $365-million.

Earnings from the 2022 quarter are based on adjusted results following the shift to a new accounting standard.