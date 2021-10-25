Manulife Financial Corp. has named two executives to the role of chief investment strategist, a month after Philip Petursson left the company.

Kevin Headland and Macan Nia, both senior investment strategists, have been appointed co-chief investment strategists for Manulife Investment Management’s Canadian wealth business.

They replace Mr. Petursson, who moved to IG Wealth Management after 28 years in that job at Manulife.

“Investors today are overwhelmed with a constant flow of market and economic data, news and other information,” said Catherine Milum, head of wealth sales at Manulife Investment Management Canada, in a statement. “As a result, sharp and original insights that cut through the noise and simplify complex market and economic matters are in more demand than ever.”

Both Mr. Headland and Mr. Nia have been a part of Manulife’s capital markets strategy team for the past decade. They regularly provide in-depth commentary through podcasts, analyst reports and investment notes.

In their new roles, which are effective immediately, they will work with the macroeconomic strategists and portfolio management teams to provide advisers and investors with commentary on strategies and asset allocation weighting.

In his new role, Mr. Petursson will serve as IG’s senior lead on investment strategy, the global economy and capital markets. He will provide market insights to the Winnipeg-based firm’s network of more than 3,000 advisers, as well as the firm’s high-net-worth client segment. He will also act as IG’s chief spokesperson on market trends and investment-related topics.

