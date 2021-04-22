‘Maple’ bonds see resurgence as foreign entities issue debt in Canadian dollars

A favourable borrowing environment and strong investor demand is prompting a resurgence in the “maple” bond market, as large foreign banks and corporations rush to issue Canadian-dollar-denominated bonds to domestic institutions.
In the first three and a half months of 2021 alone, $8.6-billion worth of maple bonds were issued by foreign entities through 13 deals – surpassing the total amount of maple bonds issued in all of both 2020 ($8.1-billion) and 2019 ($4.5-billion), according to statistics provided to The Globe and Mail by Royal Bank of Canada.
The bulk of the maple bonds issued in 2021 so far – $6.1-billion – were from U.S. financial institutions selling to Canadian institutional investors. In early March, JPMorgan Chase raised $1.25-billion on the Canadian debt markets, following a $1-billion raise by Goldman Sachs the previous week. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. have issued $1.6-billion worth of maple bonds in 2021 so far.
In mid-March, Verizon Communications issued $1.5-billion in maple bonds as part of a US$25-billion global debt deal to help settle a bill for 5G spectrum licences.
“We are certainly seeing foreign issuers attempting to take advantage of very attractive funding costs in the Canadian debt markets right now,” said Patrick MacDonald, co-head of RBC’s debt capital markets team.
Maple bond market activity is prone to fluctuation mainly because foreign entities that issue these bonds do not usually keep the cash they raise in Canadian dollars – they convert it back to their local currencies or to U.S. dollars by purchasing a financial instrument called a swap. When momentum in the maple market builds, it is often because the cost of issuing a maple bond and then swapping it back to another currency is low.
“Foreign issuers are getting particularly good rates right now, comparable to what they would get in their home markets,” said Andrew Becker, head of investment-grade debt origination at TD Securities. That, Mr. Becker added, combined with a stable supply of hungry institutional investors looking for credit, are the two primary reasons why foreign corporations have been eager to raise money in Canadian dollars lately.
What is particularly unique about 2021, however, according to Sean Gilbert, the managing director and head of Canadian debt markets at CIBC Capital Markets, is that domestic bank bond issuance has dropped, leaving American banks to fill the void.
“From a Canadian investor perspective, they want diversification. So if there aren’t enough Canadian bank bonds to purchase in the market, they start looking to U.S. banks,” he said. “The U.S. banks then know that our market can handle size and are receptive to deals over a billion dollars.”
Michal Cegielski, the head of debt capital markets at Bank of Nova Scotia, agreed that the surge in maple bond issuance by U.S. banks in the first quarter of 2021 was in part driven by the need to fill the void left by Canadian banks. “Canadian bank bond issuance is about half of what it usually is this time of the year,” he said.
From a historical perspective, according to Mr. Becker, one successful large maple bond deal often leads to a flurry of subsequent deals, as issuers take notice of favourable pricing and deal-size. “It’s not uncommon for these U.S. bank issuances, for example, to come in packs because of the momentum generated by a single raise.”
Loonie-denominated bonds weren’t always an attractive option for foreign corporations looking to raise money. It was only in 2005 that Ottawa removed restrictions on the ability of pension funds and retirement portfolios to invest in foreign assets, which pushed these entities to diversify their holdings beyond Canada.
Mr. MacDonald, from RBC, said that there are an average of 40 to 50 institutional investors – usually Canadian pension funds, asset management divisions of banks and insurers – participating in a given maple bond raise. “Large multinationals are in constant need of access to debt, and they want to ensure that when they do a raise, they have access to a wide pool of investors,” he said.
Six of the issuers that came to the Canadian debt market this year were also present last year, a sign that the fundamentals remain strong for maple issuers, said Mr. Gilbert of CIBC. “I definitely foresee more issuers continuing to consider Canadian maples but, of course, it is tough for us to definitively predict because it is contingent upon currency swap spreads and the low cost of financing.”
But recent comments from the Bank of Canada signalling higher rates and a pullback of quantitative easing measures could cause headwinds in the bond markets. “I don’t think it’s going to help the maple story,” Mr. Gilbert added. “There’s nothing like a bit of a bump in interest rates to get global issuers off the bench.”
