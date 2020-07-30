Maple Leaf Foods swings to $25-million profit, boosted by sales of plant-protein products

Open this photo in gallery A Maple Leaf Foods employee walks through the company's meat facility in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2008. NATHAN DENETTE/The Canadian Press

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. earned $25.7 million in its latest quarter on higher revenues led by a 41 per cent gain from its plant protein group.

The company says its net income amounted to 21 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of five cents per share or $6.3 million a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were 35 cents per share, up six per cent from 33 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019 as stronger sales were largely offset by COVID-19 costs and strategic investments in plant protein.

Revenues increased seven per cent to $1.09 billion from $1.02 billion in the prior year.

That included a 5.8 per cent sales growth in meat driven by more hogs processed and higher sales to Asia, and a 41.4 per cent growth in plant protein on higher volumes.

Maple Leaf Foods was expected to report 25 cents per share in adjusted profits on $1.12 billion in revenues.

