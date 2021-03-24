Maple set to join rush of Canadian telemedicine, tech IPOs: sources

Loblaw Cos. Ltd.-backed telemedicine provider Maple Corp. is gearing up to join other Canadian virtual healthcare startups on the public markets.
Maple, co-founded in 2015 by CEO Brett Belchetz, a former emergency room doctor, has hired TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets to lead an expected $100-million initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange by summer, said two sources familiar with the process. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The Toronto company and its advisers are closely watching the impending IPO of Montreal-based Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., which has been well-received during marketing to investors this month. Dialogue priced its $100-million offering at the top end of its $9 to $12-a share range on Tuesday after receiving more than $1-billion worth of orders from investors eager to buy into the deal. The stock is expected to start trading next week.
That Dialogue process follows another well-received offering, by Toronto’s MindBeacon Holdings Inc., a smaller and earlier-stage company than both Dialogue or Maple, which offers online mental-health services. MindBeacon, led by Bay Street veteran Sam Duboc, raised $65-million in a highly oversubscribed IPO in December.
Like Dialogue, Maple experienced rapid growth last year as widespread sheltering-at-home during the pandemic forced a sharply higher adoption of healthcare services delivered over the internet. As of last September, Maple was handling thousands of online appointments daily, up from less than 300 a year earlier, while revenue was running at an annualized rate of $25-million, up more than fourfold from the same point in 2019.
The rush of telehealth offerings comes during busiest period for IPOs by Canadian tech companies since the dot-come boom more than 20 years ago. This week Saskatoon’s Vendasta Technologies Inc., which sells digital tools to companies that serve small businesses, set a $14 to $16-per-share price range on its impending IPO on the TSX, while online course platform Thinkific Labs Inc. of Vancouver filed its preliminary prospectus to go public on the senior Canadian exchange as well. One of Canada’s most established technology companies, space supplier MDA Ltd., also filed to go public on Monday. Waterloo cybersecurity software maker Magnet Forensics Inc. has also initiated the IPO process in recent weeks.
Maple’s competitive advantage is a strategic relationship with its newest shareholder, which has invested heavily in healthcare since buying the Shoppers Drug Mart drugstore chain in 2014 and bought an estimated 20 per cent to 25 per cent stake in maple, giving it a valuation of nearly $300-million.
Shoppers partnered with Maple one year ago as the pandemic spread across Canada to make virtual consultations available through the retailer’s website. It then launched a test British Columbia in August, offering access to Maple services on iPads in 160 stores. Shoppers president Jeff Leger told the Globe and Mail in August he believed the pandemic spurred on “a tipping point in terms of how health care is accessed in Canada.”
More recently, Green Shield Canada Group began offering its more than one million plan members free acess to Maple’s platform in November and Saa Dene Group, a collective of Indigenous-owned companies, began offering Maple’s mental and physical health services to underserved Indigenous communities. Last month Unilever Canada expanded a pilot program into a full-time program for its employees to access doctors over Maple’s platform around the clock.
Maple previously raised $14.5-million from Royal Bank of Canada, Acton Capital of Germany and SE Health in 2019. Maple did not respond to a request for comment about its plans.
