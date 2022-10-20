Mark Carney seen at a press conference in London on Dec. 16, 2019.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said the political and economic turmoil in the United Kingdom demonstrates the risks of fiscal and monetary policy acting at cross purposes – a crucial lesson for policy-makers as the world economy heads into a period of recession and heightened financial instability.

“Sound money and credible fiscal policy will be rewarded. But mistakes will be punished and no one’s really going to be exempt,” Mr. Carney said in Ottawa, where he was addressing the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

Mr. Carney’s comments came hours after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Ms. Truss’s six-week term was defined by a currency and bond market rout, which followed her government’s announcement of a package of tax cuts that would be funded by issuing new debt.

“They moved to a 7 per cent of GDP deficit overnight, they already had a 7 per cent current account deficit. The numbers didn’t add up, and then they acted like it didn’t matter,” said Mr. Carney, who served as Bank of England governor from 2013 to 2020 and Bank of Canada governor from 2008 to 2013.

The “mini-budget” was widely seen as adding to inflation at a time when the Bank of England was raising interest rates aggressively to try to regain control of prices. Bond traders reacted by dumping U.K. government bonds. This caused a sharp move in bond prices and yields, and ended up squeezing U.K. pension funds whose investment strategies assumed much less volatility.

The Bank of England had to intervene to prevent a fire sale of government bonds. This put the central bank in an uncomfortable position: it was selling bonds to tighten monetary policy, while also buying them to prevent liquidity problems at pension funds from spiraling into a broader financial crisis.

“The experience in the U.K. underscores that in an environment of tightening monetary policy, there will be rising tension between various macro economic objectives,” Mr. Carney said.

“So in the U.K., it wasn’t just fiscal policy and monetary policy objectives at cross purposes, [there were] tensions between financial stability and price stability, which saw the Bank of England both selling gilts, government bonds, and buying them.”

Mr. Carney said that the stated intention of Ms. Truss’s tax cuts – to boost the U.K.’s long-term economic growth – was commendable. But he said she went about it the wrong way.

“I think one of the big reasons why it failed is it was half the story. They majored on tax cuts as a solution, as opposed to all the other hard work that is necessary to build productivity over time,” he said. “It reduced the growth strategy to a trickle-down tax cut only strategy, which in and of itself is not a credible strategy for a 21st-century economy.”

He added that the budget also failed because “it missed the imperative of inclusive growth” by passing tax cuts that benefited the wealthiest.