Mark Carney speaking in London on Dec. 16, 2019.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

The former governor of the central banks of Canada and England says the risk of a recession in the United States and globally is “uncomfortably high” but that Canada is likely to fare better in a slowdown than most other countries.

Mark Carney predicted the severity of an economic malaise, which could begin within the next year, won’t match that the one that was triggered by the financial crisis.

“That recession, if it comes, will be relatively mild. This isn’t 2008, for [the U.S.], but it’s also not 2001 either,” Mr. Carney said at an Alberta Relaunch 2022 conference in Calgary.

A recession won’t be as painful as the last global one because there aren’t the same imbalances in the U.S. economy. The banks are not in as precarious a situation, and there is not the same oversupply of houses and cars. Meanwhile, consumer finances are not in as rough shape as 2008, he said. “People are starting to be crimped, but, on the whole, they are not over their skis in debt,” Mr. Carney said.

However, it may surpass the recession that accompanied the dot-com crash of 2000-2001, when central banks were better positioned than today to “flood in support” to limit the damage. In addition, at that time the world was in the process of liberalizing trade, which helped the situation, he said.

Today, Canada, and Alberta in particular, can take advantage of global energy systems that are undergoing a shift to lower-carbon sources, and that can buoy our economy.

“We are in a better position than virtually every other country,” Mr. Carney said. “We have the potential to have the benefit of what’s needed in the reworking of the energy system and the transition, which is why need to act with speed so that we get the investment and the knock-on benefits from that.”

