 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Mark Zuckerberg pledges to stop coronavirus misinformation on Facebook

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Facebook says it is stepping up efforts to stop misinformation from spreading about COVID-19.

The social media giant says a newsfeed pop-up now directs visitors to the Public Health Agency of Canada website and also appears as the first result for people who search for coronavirus.

Facebook is also removing content with claims and conspiracy theories that have been debunked by the World Health Organization or other credible health experts.

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says in a message posted to his page that the moves are meant to stamp out claims that could make someone more likely to get sick or avoid treatment.

This includes claims about false cures or prevention methods, and claims that create confusion about available health resources.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has spread to every continent except Antarctica since emerging in China late last year.

“We’re focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information,” Zuckerberg says in a note posted late Wednesday.

“This is critical in any emergency, but it’s especially important when there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of infection.”

Related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies