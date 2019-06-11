 Skip to main content

Report on Business Market weakness prompts Canfor to curtail operations at most B.C. sawmills

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Market weakness prompts Canfor to curtail operations at most B.C. sawmills

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Canfor Corp. is curtailing operations at all of its British Columbia sawmills, except its WynnWood operations, due to poor lumber markets.

The company says a majority of the mills will be curtailed for two weeks or the equivalent, with extended curtailments at select locations.

Canfor’s operations at Houston and Plateau will be curtailed for four weeks, while its Mackenzie operations will be down for six weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The curtailments are scheduled to run from June 17 through July 26.

The company says the curtailments will reduce its production output by approximately 200 million board feet.

Last week, Canfor announced it would close its Vavenby sawmill in B.C. in July.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter