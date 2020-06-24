Markets slide amid renewed virus fears, reemerging trade tensions

A new wave of pessimism washed over financial markets Wednesday, as a darkening economic outlook, the worrisome rise in U.S. COVID cases and resurfacing trade tensions underlined the still substantial risks to the nascent economic recovery.
By mid-afternoon, Toronto’s S&P/TSX Composite was down 1.8 per cent, while in New York, the benchmark S&P 500 had lost 2.8 per cent – following up on a wave of stock-market losses overseas. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and the Euro Stoxx 50 both lost 3.1 per cent on the day.
The North American day kicked off with the International Monetary Fund deeply downgrading its forecast for the world economy, projecting that global gross domestic product will shrink by 4.9 per cent this year, down from 3 per cent in its mid-April forecast. It also scaled back its prediction of a rebound next year, to 5.4 per cent from 5.8 per cent.
The IMF cited a deeper-than-expected slump in consumption from the worldwide lockdowns aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic; the still-rising threat from the virus in many countries, particularly in the developing world; and a “slower recovery path” than it had previously expected, owing to the need for ongoing physical distancing and the “scarring” already suffered by businesses and the labour force.
“With the relentless spread of the pandemic, prospects of long-lasting negative consequences for livelihoods, job security, and inequality have grown more daunting,” the agency warned in its report.
The IMF had signalled earlier this month that it was going to reduce its outlook, so its gloomier take didn’t completely shock financial markets. However, the forecast dealt a stinging blow to hopes for a speedy v-shaped recovery.
That added to growing investor anxiety about the COVID data coming out of the United States, which have shown a disturbing upward trend in new cases in the past week, returning to a two-month high Tuesday. Meanwhile, the U.S. revealed it is considering $3.1-billion in new trade tariffs against the European Union in a dispute over aircraft subsidies - a development that could further threaten an already dismal global trade climate.
The IMF projected that world trade will plunge 11.9 per cent this year, “reflecting considerably weaker demand for goods and services, including tourism.”
The IMF’s view for the fortunes of the Canadian economy was particularly pessimistic, battered not just by COVID lockdowns, but by slumping world trade and decimated commodity markets. It predicted that Canada’s GDP would plunge 8.4 per cent this year, down from its previous forecast of 6.2 per cent.
That’s a shade worse than the relatively pessimistic outlook issued by the Conference Board of Canada earlier this week, which projected the economic decline this year at 8.2 per cent. The average forecast among economists at Canada’s Big Six banks is 6.6 per cent.
Craig Alexander, chief economist at Deloitte Canada, believes that the IMF is overstating the depth of the Canadian recession, as the evidence suggests the economy bottomed in April and is already rebounding. He noted that retail sales rose 19 per cent in May, a sign of the strength of the turnaround as the economy reopens.
“But that doesn’t change the fact that Canada is in its worst recession in modern history,” Mr. Alexander said. His new forecast projects that that economy will shrink a still-severe 5.9 per cent this year.
The IMF itself stressed that “there is pervasive uncertainty” around its forecasts, given the unpredictability of the course of the pandemic.
“Development of a safe, effective vaccine would lift sentiment and could improve growth outcomes in 2021, even if vaccine production is not scaled up fast enough to deliver herd immunity by the end of 2021,” the report said.
“Downside risks, however, remain significant,” it cautioned.
“A more prolonged decline in activity could lead to further scarring, including from wider firm closures, as surviving firms hesitate to hire job seekers after extended unemployment spells, and as unemployed workers leave the labour force entirely.”
Despite its generally dark tone, the IMF’s outlook is actually a bit less bleak than the recent forecast revisions from two other international economic institutions. Earlier this month, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development projected that the global economy would shrink by 6 per cent this year, while the World Bank forecast a 5.2-per-cent decline.
